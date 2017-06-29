3-year-old killed in Benbrook crash

BENBROOK -- A 3-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Benbrook earlier this week.
Police and fire officials were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on the westbound service road of SW Loop 820, near Bryant Irvin Road, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including 3-year-old Samantha Martin. She was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
The accident's cause is under investigation.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs