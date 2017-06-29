WFAA
Close

3-year-old killed in Benbrook crash

WFAA 1:19 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

BENBROOK -- A 3-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Benbrook earlier this week.

Police and fire officials were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on the westbound service road of SW Loop 820, near Bryant Irvin Road, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including 3-year-old Samantha Martin. She was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The accident's cause is under investigation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories