3-year-old girl shot in the leg at Oak Cliff apartment

Oasis Apartments in South Oak Cliff (Photo: WFAA)

A three-year-old girl was recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the leg early Friday morning in southern Dallas.

Police say an unknown suspect opened fire at the Oasis Apartments in the 2700 block of Ledbetter Road around 1:30 a.m. It was unclear what the toddler was doing when she was shot.

She was taken to a children’s hospital for treatment. Officials told News 8 the girl is expected to be OK.

No arrests had been made as of 7 a.m.

Dallas police remain on scene of a shooting at this S Oakcliff apt complex while a little girl recovers in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/rpPE6oMVm6 — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) February 3, 2017

(© 2017 WFAA)