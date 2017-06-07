3 killed in Dallas home with high levels of carbon monoxide

(Photo: Kevin Reece, WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Three people have died following a gas leak inside a home in southeast Dallas Wednesday night.



City officials say a hazardous materials team found high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home in the 7000 block of Rose Bud Drive. Dallas police say they were asked by family members to report a welfare check at about 7:40 p.m.



The source of the gas leak has not yet been identified, but the Hazmat team has cleared the house. Police say the rest of this neighborhood is not in danger.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.



The victims inside the home have been identified as an 89-year-old husband and 83-year-old wife and their 65-year-old daughter. A neighbor and friend of this family told WFAA that she was with them on their porch earlier Wednesday afternoon



The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

