Smoke threat grows as massive fire burns at Fort Worth warehouse

WFAA Breaking News

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 3:12 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

FORT WORTH - Nearby residents were being told to stay indoors and shelter in place as firefighters were battling a large blaze at a chemical storage warehouse in Fort Worth Friday.

A warehouse on the 2600 block of Ludell Street near Beach Street and Interstate 30 in eastern Fort Worth caught fire early Friday afternoon. The fire has since escalated to five alarms.

Over 100 firefighters were at the scene.

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote on Twitter that it was a “defensive attack,” meaning they were simply trying to save surrounding buildings from the flames.

Arlington and Haltom City fire departments were assisting in fighting the flames. 

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene. At least one MedStar unit was called to the scene, though it is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Winds were blowing out of the northwest, meaning people in locations to the southeast of the fire are under the highest threat of smoke. The fire department advised those who live southeast of the fire to remain inside and lock their doors and windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Photos: Large fire destroys Fort Worth warehouse

