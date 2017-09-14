WFAA
2.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Las Colinas

WFAA 12:11 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

IRVING, Texas -- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake in Irving was confirmed by the USGS just before noon Thursday.

The quake hit Las Colinas at 32.876°N, 96.943°W, which is near the intersection of West Las Colinas Boulevard and N. O'Connor Boulevard.

Several people informed us on social media about the quake.

The USGS confirmed a 3.1-magnitude earthquake hit Irving on Aug. 25 near West Irving Boulevard and N. O'Connor Road.

The quakes add to the long list of trembles felt throughout the area in the past couple of years.

