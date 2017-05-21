2 small children among 5 hurt in Parker County traffic wreck

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

COOL, Texas -- Five people, including two young children, have been injured in a two-car collision west of Fort Worth in Parker County.



Authorities say the driver of a car trying to cross U.S. Highway 180 pulled out of a private drive and collided with another car on the highway. The second car left the road, rolled over in the highway median and a 1-year-old and an 11-month-old were ejected.



The Mineral Wells Index reports the children were taken by helicopter Saturday afternoon to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Three adults in the overturned car were taken by ambulance to a hospital.



Authorities say the driver of the other car, an 82-year-old woman from Weatherford, was not hurt. She's received a citation for failing to yield the right of way.

