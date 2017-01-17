2 men found dead in Royse City home

At the scene (Photo: WFAA)

ROYSE CITY, Texas -- Police are on the scene of a double death investigation in Rockwall County.



Police said two men were found dead inside a house on Laurel Lane. They lived there with a woman and child who were okay.



Details about what happened remain unclear at this time. No word yet on the cause of death.



The men's identities have not been released pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2016 WFAA