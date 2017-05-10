2 killed in Grand Prairie crash

Grand Prairie crash (Grand Prairie PD)

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Two people were killed in a Grand Prairie crash just before rush hour.

Police tweeted that the incident happened in the northbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike (SH 161) under the Interstate 30 overpass at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people have been confirmed dead.

The lanes where the crash took place will be closed for part of the rush hour commute.

NBND 161/PGBT closed under I-30 due to major accident. Will likely be closed through first part of rush hour. pic.twitter.com/NehiQcAZlh — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) May 10, 2017

