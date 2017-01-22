WFAA
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Southlake

WFAA 10:36 AM. CST January 22, 2017

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on State Highway 114, early Sunday morning.

According to Southlake police, one vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction in the eastbound lanes near the 2300 block of State Highway 114 when it crashed into another vehicle. Southlake police and fire were called to the scene at about 1 a.m.

Officials said two people have died and a third person was sent to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The road remained closed for several hours, directing traffic at the Kimball Avenue exit. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

