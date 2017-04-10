16-year-old boy killed in Dallas shooting

Getty Images

DALLAS -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning.



According to Dallas police, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue, at about 4 a.m.



Police noticed a vehicle involved in the shooting had driven off and stopped at 100 E. Kiest Blvd. Police said Kennan Dawson sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.



Detectives responded to both locations and interviewed witnesses at police headquarters.

If anyone has information regarding the murder please contact Detective R. Duggan, #5971, at 214-671-3642 or by email at Richard.duggan @dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

© 2017 WFAA-TV