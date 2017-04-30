15-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Balch Springs

15-year-old Jordan Edwards (Photo: WFAA)

BALCH SPRINGS -- Community members are asking questions about why an officer fired into a car, killing an unarmed 15-year-old boy.



According to Balch Springs police, officers responded to a report of intoxicated teenagers on a residential street in the 12300 block of Baron Drive at 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers said they heard gunfire.

"There was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger. The individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," according to a news release by the Balch Springs police.

Police are not identifying the boy, but friends and Attorney Lee Merritt say it was 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Many of his coaches and community members showed up at the news conference Sunday afternoon demanding answers. They said he was a great kid. Some of his friends were brought to tears.

The chief has already met with the family of that boy and has expressed his condolences. The department has turned over its investigation to the Dallas County Sheriff Department, who was also called to work the scene.

WFAA reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, but have not yet heard back on their investigation.

Balch Springs police did not identify the officer involved, but they say he has been placed on administrative leave.

