Lightning caused tank fire forces evacuation in Beach City

Officials have ceased evacuations after a crude oil tank caught fire due to a lightning strike at a plant in Beach City.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:58 AM. CDT May 12, 2017

BEACH CITY, Texas – About 100 homes were temporarily evacuated after a crude oil tank caught fire due to a lightning strike at a plant in Beach Citu early Friday.

According to the Chambers County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started around 3 a.m. after a battery of tanks was hit in the 9800 block of Point Barrow Road. Homes within a half mile radius were evacuated as a precaution.

 

 

“The primary concern was any vapors or toxins that could be coming off those flames and the smoke in the air,” Ryan Holzaepfel, fire marshal for Chambers County, said. “… (Volunteers) were physically going door-to-door knocking on doors as quick as they could to alert those people.”

The tank was hit by lightning and was engulfed in flames as storms passed through Houston and then our coastal communities early Friday.

 

 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

They are now setting up sensors to test the air quality as a precaution.

 

 

