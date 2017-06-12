10-year-old killed in Parker Co. ATV accident

JUNE 11, 2017: 10-year-old killed in ATV accident in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY -- A 10-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in an ATV accident.

Deputy Danie Huffman with the Parker County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Horseshoe Bend boat ramp in the 200 block of Iroquois Trail just after 9 a.m. Sunday for reports of an overturned ATV.

CPR was performed at the scene on the child, identified as 10-year-old Jaydon Meals, but he died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

