10 arrested in drug operation in Cedar Park

Several members of the narcotics team. (Photo: Cedar Park Police Department)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Ten people have been arrested in a drug operation in Cedar Park that resulted in a seizure of over $250,000 worth of street drugs, according to police.

As a part of a seven month investigation involving a series of drug trafficking cases, Cedar Park police said "Operation Clean Sweep" began in September 2016 with a "local tip about high level narcotics drug activity in Cedar Park and the surrounding area."

One of those arrested include Matthew Eric Weiner, who was arrested April 27 with about 40 pounds of marijuana that he confessed to buying in Portland, Oregon and shipping to Austin. He faces possession of marijuana and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

During the sweep, authorities also seized seven pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 230 prescription pills, six bottles of prescription syrup, 64 pounds of marijuana, 274 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of psilocybin. The street value of the drugs is about $252,700.

