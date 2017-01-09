1-year-old girl in child abuse case dies

Olivia

IRVING, Texas -- A man is facing charges in connection with a child's death.



19-year-old Allante Edwards, the mother’s boyfriend, is being held in the Irving Jail on two charges of injury to a child. His bonds are set at $100,000 and $25,000.

Allante Marquis Edwards (Photo: Irving Police)





According to Irving PD, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old Olivia on Jan. 4.



She was sent to Children’s Medical Center, where she was found to have a severe brain injury and signs of other internal injuries. She later died after being removed from life support.



Detectives interviewed Edwards about the events surrounding the child’s injuries. An evaluation of the two other children in the home, a 3-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy, revealed the boy, sustained injuries from being assaulted.



Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

