1 killed, 1 critically injured in Grand Prairie crash

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Police say they believe alcohol played a role in a crash that killed one man and critically injured a woman.



The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Highway 161.



A 25-year-old woman of Dallas was driving when her vehicle collided head-on into a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by a 36-year-old man of Fort Worth.



Police said the man was pinned in the wreckage and died at the scene. The woman was extricated by firefighters and taken by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where she is listed in critical condition.



The identities of the drivers have not been released at this time. According to police, the crash marks the second traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.

