1 dead after car crashes in ravine

Driver killed in crash on Lake June Road

At least one person is dead after a vehicle drove through a guardrail and into a concrete ravine off Lake June Road just east of U.S. 175 in Dallas.

Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for a no headlight violation just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver took off and drove over the ledge on a side street running along Lake June Road.

The side street comes to a dead end and a guardrail is there to prevent drivers from going any further.

The car caught fire and was mangled so severely, police and the medical examiner could not determine on scene if anyone else was in the vehicle.

There are street lights on the median of Lake June, but the dead-end can be difficult to see in the dark for drivers who are not attentive.

Lake June was shut down in both directions for much of the morning until the vehicle was removed just after 5 a.m.

(© 2017 WFAA)