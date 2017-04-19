Train cars derail near Bertram

Train cars derailed near Bertram, Texas on April 19, 2017. (Photo: KVUE News)

BERTRAM, TEXAS - Twenty-two cars from a cargo train derailed near Bertram early Wednesday morning.

A city spokesperson tells KVUE the derailment happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, and that the track "failed." The train, heading to Marble Falls, was not carrying hazardous materials and no injuries have been reported. Police Chief JJ Watson said no foul play was involved, and that the derailment started with the sixth box car.

Heavy machinery has been dispatched from Houston to assist in righting the cars and making repairs to the track.

Bertram is located between Liberty Hill and Burnet along Texas 29.

