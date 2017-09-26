Plano girl brings hundreds of 'soles' to Southeast Texas

A sixth grade girl from Plano, Texas, made a difference in the lives of dozens of Port Arthur children at Sam Houston Elementary school on Monday.

Brooke Cobb was determined to donate one hundred shoes a few hundred miles away from Harvey. "I was watching it on the news, and it was just really heartbreaking, so I wanted to help in any way possible," said Cobb.

After creating a social media group called "Mission Harvey Soles" and getting her church, her school Renner Middle School, and WFAA viewers involved in the mix, she was able to purchase and deliver 673 pairs of shoes to victims of the late August flooding.

For now, Cobb has to get back to the books. But in a few weeks, she's hoping to spark up another movement as she sees the opportunity on the horizon to help collect shoes for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

