WFAA
Close

Plano girl brings hundreds of 'soles' to Southeast Texas

Brooke Cobb, from Plano, got people to donate more than 600 pairs of shoes for children in Houston and Port Arthur. On Monday she made a delivery to Sam Houston Elementary.

Lance Edwards, KBMT 4:28 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

A sixth grade girl from Plano, Texas, made a difference in the lives of dozens of Port Arthur children at Sam Houston Elementary school on Monday.

Brooke Cobb was determined to donate one hundred shoes a few hundred miles away from Harvey. "I was watching it on the news, and it was just really heartbreaking, so I wanted to help in any way possible," said Cobb.
After creating a social media group called "Mission Harvey Soles" and getting her church, her school Renner Middle School, and WFAA viewers involved in the mix, she was able to purchase and deliver 673 pairs of shoes to victims of the late August flooding.

For now, Cobb has to get back to the books. But in a few weeks, she's hoping to spark up another movement as she sees the opportunity on the horizon to help collect shoes for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

© 2017 KBMT-TV

WFAA

'Harvey Soles': 11-year-old Plano girl's quest to put shoes on Harvey victims' feet

WFAA

Shoemaker donates to Plano girl's Hurricane Harvey efforts

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories