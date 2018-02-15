Posted to Facebook by Pamela Sue.

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger has announced the winners of its #WhatALove contest, which includes one couple from Windcrest and another from San Antonio.

One pair of winners is a married couple from Windcrest, TX. According to the Facebook post submitted by their daughter, whose name on the social media site is Pamela Sue, Carole and James went to the original Whataburger location in Corpus Christi for their first date more than 50 years ago.

The couple recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Their daughter says they still go to the Whataburger on IH35 in Windcrest almost daily.

A second lucky couple from the San Antonio area will also be taking home the grand prize. According to Whataburger, Bridgedette and Larry celebrated their engagement at Whataburger.

Larry submitted their entry into the #WhatALove contest via Facebook. According to his post, in honor of their engagement dinner, they celebrate at Whataburger each month on the 25th "without fail."

You can view the rest of the winners on Whataburger's website.

© 2018 KENS-TV