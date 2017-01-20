Little Elm pizza shop honors fallen police officer

LITTLE ELM — Joe Lusha has been making pizzas at his shop in Little Elm for more than a decade.



Around here, people are like family at Joe’s pizza. Even his regulars call him by his nickname, Gilly. Regulars like Officer Jerry Walker.



"It was devastating,” he said. “It really did hurt."



The shooting death of Officer Walker was a first for Little Elm. It’s not something the residents here could ever be prepared for.



“You see what happens on the news every day. You don’t know those officers, the lives that are lost,” he said. “(But) until you actually lose a friend of yours who's actually an officer and how much it impacted everybody and how he was a big part of this community."



Officer Walker was the longest serving member of the Little Elm Police force. Over his 18-year career, he touched many lives.



The father-of-four would often eat at Joe's Pizza, and left an impression on the owner and staff. On Friday, Gilly donated all sales to the Jerry Walker Fund. There's also a collection jar on the counter for anyone who wants to donate.



"He was a great friend, and a good person, a good father, he did a lot for everybody. Not just me, he's just done it for everybody," Gilly said.



Gilly dedicated walker’s favorite booth in his restaurant to the fallen officer, who he also called friend. A large portrait of the officer and others hang on wall above it.



"That's never gonna come down. It's always gonna be here for as long as we're here,” he said. "He touched a little bit of everybody's heart, he's definitely gonna be well-remembered from everybody."



Officer Walker may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2016 WFAA