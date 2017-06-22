LINKS: #BeforeYou4th water safety

Links to help you stay safe in the water this summer:
SAFETY RULES:
3 cool rules for being safe in the pool
Boating and lake safety: 6 must-know rules when you're on the water
A deeper dive into pool safety rules
YMCA:
MEDICAL CITY HEALTHCARE BLOGS:
How to avoid water injuries and illnesses
Avoid hot car deaths: How to keep kids safe when it's hot
How to avoid sunburns and skin cancer
How to get the most out of a family road trip
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs