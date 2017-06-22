LINKS: #BeforeYou4th water safety

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

Links to help you stay safe in the water this summer:

SAFETY RULES:

3 cool rules for being safe in the pool

Boating and lake safety: 6 must-know rules when you're on the water

A deeper dive into pool safety rules

YMCA:

YMCA swim lessons

YMCA: Safety around water

YMCA: Free water assessment

MEDICAL CITY HEALTHCARE BLOGS:

How to avoid water injuries and illnesses

Pool safety

Avoid hot car deaths: How to keep kids safe when it's hot

How to avoid sunburns and skin cancer

How to get the most out of a family road trip

© 2017 WFAA-TV