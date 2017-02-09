'Limbo queen' goes right under SUV in viral video

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY - How low can you go? Likely not as low as limbo world-record holder Shemika Charles.

Check out video from a recent stunt at a New York car dealership. Shemika limbos UNDER an SUV while holding two trays of drinks. And she didn’t spill a single drop!

Shemika, who is from Trinidad and Tobago, is known around the world for her limbo feats. She holds two world records, including lowest limbo (8.5 inches) and furthest distance in the limbo position (10.1 feet at 12 inches high).

