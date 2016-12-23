Close Libyan Passenger plane diverted for ‘potential hijack situation' USA TODAY , WFAA 5:45 AM. CST December 23, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MALTA - A Libyan passenger plane that the Maltese prime minister says was potentially hijacked has landed in Malta.The Airbus A320, belonging to Libyan state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways, touched down in the Mediterranean island nation at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Malta Today reported.Maltese broadcaster TVM reported that there were 118 passengers aboard.Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.” Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dead body found on UTA campus Stolen valor RAW: NRH police on fatal shooting Plano mother and young son killed in crash WFAA Live Weather Wreaths pay tribute to military veterans More Stories Libyan Passenger plane diverted for ‘potential… Dec 23, 2016, 5:45 a.m. Berlin attack suspect shot dead in Milan Dec 23, 2016, 5:10 a.m. Cowboys clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed with Giants' loss Dec 22, 2016, 10:53 p.m.
