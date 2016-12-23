Libyan Passenger plane diverted for ‘potential hijack situation'

(Photo: Google Maps)

MALTA - A Libyan passenger plane that the Maltese prime minister says was potentially hijacked has landed in Malta.

The Airbus A320 , belonging to Libyan state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways , touched down in the Mediterranean island nation at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Malta Today reported.

Maltese broadcaster TVM reported that there were 118 passengers aboard.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.”

Copyright 2016 WFAA