Let's help the biggest heart in Cedar Hill get the prom date he deserves

CEDAR HILL -- A teenager who has faced his fair share of challenges is now dealing with a common teen issue. Randall Jackson needs to find a date for his senior prom.

Randall is a pretty popular guy and graduating senior at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill.

“I am very school spirited,” Randall said as he talked about preparing for graduation. “I have always been successful with my work.”

The 19-year-old student is fresh off a mission trip to Guatemala with his classmates. His friends say Randall loves community service, he enjoys playing soccer, and he is a pretty good rapper too.

“Randall is sweet, smart, and funny,” said the teen’s mom Lisa Jackson.

His mother says what most people do not know is how far her son has come to get to this point.

Randall has Pervasive Development Disorder, which is on the autism spectrum. It’s a diagnosis the teen’s protective parents don’t let define him.

“We want to focus on the positive,” said Lisa Jackson. “His future is bright. He can do anything that anybody else can do with god’s help. He just needs more time.”

Now, just weeks away from graduation, there is a bit of a problem concerning his senior prom.

“I might not go this year,” Randall explained.

Trying to make his senior prom special is coming with lots of challenges. Several young ladies Randall asked to the dance have already said no. One girl who did agree, had to back out.

Lisa Jackson said, “He would love a prom date. He wants to be with his friends, and he wants to dance.”

That is why Randall’s circle of supporters have been secretly working hard behind the scenes. They are trying to convince a local celebrity like a Dallas Wings player, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, or another special public figure to help make Randall’s prom one he’ll remember…instead of sitting home.

Lisa Jackson explained, “If there’s anybody out there that wants to take Randall to the prom, bring it on! We’ll have a great time. Well, he’ll have a great time.”

Randall’s friends are rooting for him. They are hoping some special will help make the May 19 prom memorable for such a deserving student.

