Legislators to push 'binding' electoral college bills next session

AUSTIN -- A number of Texas legislators are already pushing bills that would require future electors to vote for their respective party's winning candidate in the Electoral College.

New state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Republican from Lakeway, Texas wants to see a Texas Elector Accountability Act passed. She pre-filed Senate Bill 394 this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his support of such legislation on Monday, saying it was time to end the "charade" of electors not voting for the winner.

Two of Texas' 38 electors didn't vote for president-elect Donald Trump when the group gathered in Austin the same day.

Chris Suprun, the subject of a number of News 8 stories which have called his past into question, cast a ballot for Ohio Gov. John Kasich instead of Trump.

After the vote, he said he had no regrets.

"I think I cast a ballot based on my principles and values," said Suprun.

While Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have signaled support for a bill that would make his maneuver illegal, there is less support on a grassroots level.

Alex Kim, a GOP elector who voted for Trump, recently told News 8 the focus shouldn't be on requiring electors to vote a certain way but instead on taking a closer look at a prospective elector's past and true beliefs.

"Looking forward after 2016, I think the electoral process will be very much under scrutiny. People will care about who their electors are," said Kim.

Another elector, Nick Ciggelakis, told News 8 on Wednesday he felt the same way.

Right now, 29 states and the District of Columbia have so-called "bound" elector laws.

Buckingham's proposal would call for up to a $5,000 fine, and immediate disqualification as a future elector, if a person was to break his or her pledge.

