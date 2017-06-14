LCSO: 14-year-old accidentally shot by twin has died

Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother Monday while trying to shoot a snake in a ditch. (Photo: KHOU)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother earlier this week has died, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Department.

The boy was shot Monday afternoon on County Road 2342 in Liberty County.

Deputies say the boys saw a snake in a drainage ditch and went inside their home to get two .22-caliber rifles. Just as his brother shot at the snake, the other twin knelt down in front of him and was shot above his ear.

The injured brother was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is treating this as an accident and they don't expect to file charges.

