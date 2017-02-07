LBJ Construction Suit

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DALLAS TEACHER FIGHTS HER PAST
-
New details released in Zuzu Verk case
-
REMAINS ID'D AS MISSING COLLEGE STUDENT
-
Baylor coach fired after prostitution arrest
-
Dr. Duntsch's Patients Testimony In Court
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Expungement Program
-
Pence breaks tie, DeVos confirmed
-
WWL Breaking Live Video
-
Horse Drawn Carriage Driver's Recovery
More Stories
-
Warrant: Fabian bought painting cloths found with…Feb. 7, 2017, 12:02 p.m.
-
Exchange between Trump, Rockwall sheriff draws speculationFeb. 7, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic voteFeb. 7, 2017, 11:44 a.m.