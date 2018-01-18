Lawsuit filed against former Mesquite police officer who shot unarmed man

Derick Wiley. Photo: Mesquite police

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against an indicted former Mesquite police officer and the City of Mesquite in the shooting of an unarmed man, Lyndo Jones.

Jones filed the suit early Thursday morning for former officer Derrick Wiley's use of excessive force, unlawful arrest, unlawful detention and unlawful interrogation.

In November, police were called to a possible car burglary. When authorities arrived Jones was trying to get into his own truck, and the car alarm was malfunctioning. Police say there was a struggle. Jones' attorneys said their client complied with police demands. Charges against Jones for evading arrest were later dropped.

Jones was shot in the stomach and back after an altercation erupted between him and Wiley. The shooting left Jones with serious injuries causing him to visit the hospital multiple times after the incident.

Lyndo Jones (Photo: WFAA)

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Wiley in December on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. Wiley posted bond on that charge.

The suit states before this incident, Jones was in good health and could work without any issues but because of Wiley's actions he now has physical limitations.

Jones is seeking compensation for loss of wages, pain and suffering and medical expenses.

