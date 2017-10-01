(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

Las Vegas

Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter situation near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, police said Monday.

The Las Vegas Police Department said that it had "one suspect is down," but it did not say if there were any other suspects.

Officials at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas told ABC News that it had at least 20 victims with gunshot wounds right now, with the number expected to grow. The hospital did not provide information on the victims' conditions.

"Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip," the department said in a Twitter post early Monday. "Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time."

The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place. Make active. Keep your sentences short and tight. One witness said they heard "nonstop gunfire."

The Las Vegas Police Department said people should avoid the area. Flights in and out of the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas have been temporarily halted due to the incident.

"They were firing from somewhere high, and they were unloading clip after clip after clip after clip," a witness told Nathan O'Neal, a reporter for a local news station, KSNV News. "It was hundreds of shots."

Witnesses near the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots. Reports at the scene indicate that multiple people are injured, according to ABC affiliate KNTV.

