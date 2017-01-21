Large turnout for Women's March in North Texas

Cities across North Texas joined the Women's March, a national movement happening across the country to protect women's rights.
Events have been planned Saturday in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth with thousands expected to attend.
The grassroots effort, jump-started in Washington, D.C., stands for solidarity for their families, protection of rights and health.
In Dallas, demonstrators held signs of support and empowerment outside Dallas City Hall.
#WomensMarch in Dallas pic.twitter.com/zQQDrMFMcq— Marjorie Owens (@clumsyandshy) January 21, 2017
