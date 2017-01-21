Large turnout for Women's March in North Texas

Women's March in Fort Worth on January 21, 2017 (Photo: Joshua Beebe, WFAA)

Cities across North Texas joined the Women's March, a national movement happening across the country to protect women's rights.



Events have been planned Saturday in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth with thousands expected to attend.

The grassroots effort, jump-started in Washington, D.C., stands for solidarity for their families, protection of rights and health.



In Dallas, demonstrators held signs of support and empowerment outside Dallas City Hall.

