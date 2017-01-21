WFAA
Close
Live Video President Trump inaugural parade
Weather Alert Wind Advisory
Close

Large turnout for Women's March in North Texas

WFAA 12:08 PM. CST January 21, 2017

Cities across North Texas joined the Women's March, a national movement happening across the country to protect women's rights. 

Events have been planned Saturday in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth with thousands expected to attend. 

The grassroots effort, jump-started in Washington, D.C., stands for solidarity for their families, protection of rights and health. 

In Dallas, demonstrators held signs of support and empowerment outside Dallas City Hall. 

Click here for more information

 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories