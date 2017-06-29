Kidnapped Lancaster teen still missing

It's been more 24 hours since 13-year-old Shavon Randle disappeared from outside a relative's home in Lancaster.



Worried family members gathered outside the house Thursday afternoon, consoling each other and clearly fearful of what may have happened to her. A man who identified himself as her grandfather said the family had been told by the authorities not to comment.



Lancaster police scheduled a press conference but soon canceled it. The FBI has been brought into the investigation. They have set up a tip line seeking to her whereabouts. The number is 800-225-5324.



Shavon disappeared about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from her aunt and uncle's house on Southridge Drive. A call from the kidnappers soon followed. The male caller threatened her life.



Neighbor Michelle Wilkerson, who lives directly across the street, said she was at home of the time of the kidnapping.



She had no idea anything had happened until a Lancaster officer knocked on the door about noon Wednesday. Later, she realized the little girl she so often saw playing outside had been kidnapped.



“The Amber Alert went off that I put two and two together and I said, ‘Oh my god. This is what has happened, right here on the street, right here across the way,’ she said. “This is serious.”



Wilkerson said she frequently saw Shavon playing outside the family’s home, where she lives.



Her aunt, Latoya Randle, spoke to WFAA at Lancaster police headquarters within hours of the kidnapping.



“Whatever they want, she doesn't have it,” she said. “We have to have Shavon back.”



Another neighbor told WFAA today that she came home Wednesday and saw a white car parked in the middle of the street. No one was inside it. The car had dark-colored damage to the right passenger side. Her description matches what police have released of a car.



The neighbor said she left again and when she returned about 20 minutes later, the car was gone.



“When that Amber Alert went off I just kept thinking ‘Oh my god, this is a child,’” Wilkerson said. “In your mind you don't want to think the worst. You don't want to be the worst.”

