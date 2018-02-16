Kermit, Texas' first therapy funeral dog, arrives in Florida after school shooting

Kermit, Texas' first therapy funeral dog, goes to Parkland, Florida to comfort those affected by a recent school shooting. (Photo: Screengrab of Melissa Unfred's Facebook post, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Kermit, Texas' first funeral therapy dog, is in Parkland, Florida to give emotional support to those affected by a recent deadly school shooting.

After Kermit's first birthday -- April 16, 2017 -- he became a grief therapy dog, making him the first therapy dog in all of Texas. His owner, Austinite Melissa Unfred, works for Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Austin.

Unfred, who goes by The Modern Mortician on Facebook, shared on Facebook Friday that she and Kermit "just so happened" to be in Florida this week when 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

"Kermit and I drove to Parkland today to provide comfort to their community as they came to reflect and remember those lost in the devastating school shooting," she said on Facebook.

Unfred said that while they were there, they met several students from the school who were present during the shooting.

"... My heart breaks imagining the road ahead of them as they navigate their grief," she said.

