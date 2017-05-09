Keller teacher travels long road to ‘Jeopardy'

Keller High history teacher David Clemmons poses with “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek. Clemmons is one of 15 teachers in the game show’s 2017 Teachers Tournament. (Photo: Courtesy: Carol Kaelson for Jeopardy, Custom)

KELLER -- After months of study, voracious reading and long hours of practice, Keller High teacher David Clemmons still found plenty of challenges when he appeared on his favorite game show, “Jeopardy.”

Clemmons, a U.S. history teacher, is one of 15 teachers in “The 2017 Teachers Tournament” on “Jeopardy.” His episode will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday on KTXA Channel 21. He signed a confidentiality agreement saying he can’t discuss the results of the game, but he still had plenty to reveal.

“What you don’t realize until you get there is how fast the game is played,” Clemmons said.

Contestants must answer 60 questions in a 20-minute game.

“Every 20 seconds you’re answering a question,” he said. “When you play the game, it’s just bang, bang, bang.”

