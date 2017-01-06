Just enough snow for an aggravating commute home Friday

The Dallas-Fort Worth area received the ever-so-slightest amount of snow Friday afternoon. But as drivers quickly proved, it was more than enough.



In a three-hour time span, Fort Worth Police and Fire responded to more than 70 motor vehicle accidents.

Hundreds more spin outs were recorded from Arlington to Dallas and beyond as the front moved east.



“Oh I’ve seen a couple of people run into the wall,” said Fort Worth area driver Lisa Smith. “A lady did a 360 in front of me. Almost ran into her. It was really bad out there.”



As we are always warned, bridges did get icy first. Cars, big rigs, and especially rear-wheel drive pickup trucks met guardrails and retaining walls on nearly every major freeway.



“We had a pretty hectic afternoon,” said Eric Hemphill with the North Texas Tollway Authority. “We worked about 3-times as many crashes as we normally do. So it was a little crazy afternoon. But because of the preparation it could have been worse.”



From Fort Worth to Dallas, bridges were pre-treated with sand and at times with de-icing fluids. But drivers one after another found a dusting of snow too difficult to handle. Fortunately, most accidents were minor.



“On the east side of downtown, there was a wreck. Somebody spun out it happened right in front of me,” said driver Josh Hartsfield.



In retrospect it really wasn’t that much snow. But as the Friday commute ended with exceptionally long ribbons of tail lights stretching into the distance, it proved to be more than enough.



“Yeah it’s Texas man,” said Hartsfield. “We always have problem. I mean it can sleet and we gotta shut the whole city down!”



NTTA and other road crews say conditions will be monitored throughout the night as temperatures dip potentially into the teens.

