Judge issues order to return Greg Kelley to Williamson Co. custody

Greg Kelley. (Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

TEXAS - A judge has issued an order to immediately return Greg Kelley -- the man whose child sex assault conviction has been called into question amid new information uncovered by his defense -- to Williamson County custody from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed Friday.

This brings him one step closer to being released on bond, should a judge decide to make that decision, Plohetski said. Plohetski also said the move situates him to be better prepared for his hearing scheduled in the first week of August to potentially have his conviction overturned.

Kelley spoke to Plohetski in a one-hour interview at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, where he has been held since his 2014 conviction on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault.

