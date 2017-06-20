Joanna Gaines announces new name for historic Elite Cafe

Elite Cafe in Waco, closed in February 2016 after nearly 100 years of business.

WACO - The Elite Café location purchased by “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines has a new name.

Magnolia Table will be the name and is expected to open at the end of the year, according to a blog post by Joanna Gaines Tuesday.

The new restaurant will be serving breakfast, brunch and lunch items including Farm Eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

Gaines said they are genially thrilled that they get the opportunity to restore a Waco treasure into something new.

Nearly a 100-year-old icon for the city of Waco, The Elite Café closed in February 2016 and was acquired by Chip and Joanna’s company, Magnolia.

“Our family has so many great memories from Sunday brunches at the Elite,” Gaines said in the post. “and judging by the walls on the inside of the building, I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas.”

Joanna said she wanted the new restaurant name to convey the idea that all are welcome here.

“Our hope is that when you step into this place, you know that everyone has a seat at our table,” she said.

© 2017 KCEN-TV