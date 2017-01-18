Jerry Walker's legacy lives on at Little Elm High

Before Jerry Walker made detective at the Little Elm Police Department, he worked a different beat. As school resource officer it was Walker's mission to connect with students at Little Elm High School.

"He just had a gift of connecting with people and listening to their stories," said Kathy Thompson, long time secretary at Little Elm High School.

Walker served as SRO from 2005 to 2008, coworkers said he could make anyone, student or staff smile with his positive attitude.

"He just had this way about him and that means a lot when you work alongside someone," Thompson said.

The day after Walker was shot and killed students at Little Elm decorated trees on campus with blue ribbon to show their solidarity with law enforcement. Junior Thomas Gollard said he never met Walker, but learned a lesson from service and sacrifice.

"They put their lives on the line every day and they have to believe in what they're doing and that it matters," Gollard said.

Everyone who knew Walker said his four children were the center of his life. One of his daughters now attends Little Elm High School, the same place her father helped change lives.

Staff say they'll forever remember Walker's dedication and promise to keep his legacy alive by emulating his compassion for others.

