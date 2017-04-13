WFAA
It's just a test: Some sirens will sound Thursday

WFAA 11:35 AM. CDT April 13, 2017

Following a weekend of false alarms, three local communities will test their sirens Thursday afternoon.

Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville will test outdoor warning sirens at 2 p.m.   Officials stress there is no need to be alarmed. It is only a test.  

The city of Dallas confirmed Monday that a lack of encryption of the signal transmitted to 156 sirens led to the hack that kept Dallas residents awake late Friday and early Saturday.

