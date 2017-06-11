'It's changed my life': NW Houston pizza shop owner thankful for community support

Craig Boncler’s Sicily Pizza & Pasta has never been busier, the result of a Facebook post that’s now gone viral.

“They understand and weren’t going to let a fellow diabetic parent fall,” he says.

Boncler’s three sons all suffer from Type 1 diabetes. KHOU 11 was there for their pre-meal ritual, which involves pricking their finger to test for insulin levels.

“Just the co-pays are $35, at least for what we have,” says Boncler.

That’s just for the insulin, but the costs of the other equipment add up.

It’s the reason Boncler says he wrote that Facebook post asking customers to support his Sicily Pizza & Pasta, which has seen traffic drop off due to construction on U.S. 290.

“It is very difficult to get in here,” says customer Tina Tucker. “We live in Humble, so this was quite a drive for us. But you have to give back to the community. You have to support people who need help.”

Tucker is one of dozens of Jeep owners to roll up on Sunday, thanks to a Facebook event organized by Trenton Kershner.

“Our Bottoms Up Jeepers were here. Montgomery County Jeepers came out,” Kershner said. “We’re just trying to support the community and give back.”

Boncler says he’s amazed by the response, which has included anonymous donations that caught him up on his mortgage.

“They say, 'We don’t want you to have to worry about that. We want you to take care of your kids,’” he says.

For that, Boncler says thank you: to everyone who’s supported him, his sons and his business.

“It’s unbelievable,” he says. “It’s changed my life.”

Boncler says he hopes customers will keep coming through to support his business, but he also encourages folks to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

