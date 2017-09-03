ITP My Voice My Opinion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social mediaSep. 2, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
Return of baseball marks another step forward in…Sep. 2, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
Facial recognition may reunite Harvey victims with…Sep. 3, 2017, 7:30 a.m.