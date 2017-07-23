ITP Flashpoint 7/23

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Senate committee passes 'bathroom bill' after 10…Jul 23, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
-
Smuggling tragedy: 8 dead, 30 hospitalized after hot…Jul 23, 2017, 2:32 a.m.
-
Democrats face two problems, its national chairman explainsJul 23, 2017, 10:37 a.m.