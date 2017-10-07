Irving police searching for suspect who kidnapped and robbed 85 year-old woman

Suspect: Leisa Ann Coco

IRVING - Irving police are investigating the aggravated kidnapping and robbery of an 85 year-old woman by a former family caretaker Friday night.

Friday night at approximately 9:10 pm the elderly woman and her husband returned home from dinner and found the suspect sitting on their porch.

The suspect, who used to be one of the husband’s caretakers when he was in a medical care facility, has been identified as 49 year-old Lesia Ann Coco.

Coco got into the victim’s car saying she would show her the whereabouts missing jewelry that the elderly woman had recently noticed was missing from her home.

As the woman began driving, Coco pulled a knife on her saying it was a robbery. In an effort to attract attention, the woman then honked the horn, but Coco began hitting her and stabbing her with the knife, while making threats that she would have the victim’s husband killed.

Coco then directed the woman to drive to a location near Arlington, where she jumped out of the car and ran away.

Customers at a nearby gas station noticed the elderly woman was bleeding and called the police. She was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Lesia Ann Coco currently has an active warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping and Irving Police ask anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Coco to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) or 911 as appropriate.

© 2017 WFAA-TV