Irving outreach organization rebuilds after pipes freeze

IRVING – Michelle Flores never expected to start the New Year packing up the non-profit she spent the last five years building up.

“Chaos and shock,” she said. “It’s one thing at a time.”

Her organization, on Main Street in Irving, is called “All Things Made New.” It’s an afterschool mentoring program for at-risk middle and high schoolers.

But on Wednesday, Flores walked inside to find the pipes had burst after last weekend’s freeze and flooded the building.

The floor and ceiling sustained so much damage, ATMN is forced to move.

They also lost televisions, a Playstation, games, care packages for teen moms, tables, chairs, and furniture.

On Sunday morning, volunteers helped pack up what they could salvage, and trash the rest.

“Beyond stuff, we lost a place. A place so many called their safe haven,” said Flores. “We might not see this place be back where it was but we know the lives that had been touched will never be the same, so we're thankful for that.”

The biggest need now, is another place to go. ATMN runs solely on donations, and is still searching for another space to move into.

With school back in session, they are hoping to have one by tomorrow evening, so they can maintain consistency for kids who often don’t have much of it.

“We'll find a way, we'll find a way whether it's meeting at a park until we can find a place. Our hearts, more than the place, is for the kids,” said Flores.

Click here to donate or find more information.

