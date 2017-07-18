Man claims senior home kept family's money after mother's death

SAN ANTONIO- - They cared for his dying mother, but a San Antonio man says he had a big problem with a senior home on the city's northeast side after her death.

Paul Aurilio's bank account was charged $3,200 in April to cover the monthly cost for care for his mother, who was staying at the Dignity Senior Care Home on Briarwick near Nacogdoches.

The problem is that Aurilio's mother died on April 1.

Aurilio told KENS 5 that he wanted his money back, but the owner was stalling.

"I gave her three months to resolve it, but the longer it went on, the less contact. Then she finally told me to not contact her anymore," Aurilio recalled.

He said it was unnecessary stress as he's still grieving the loss of his mother.

"You've given her good care. I'm not going to complain about your facility for that. There's no need for this. I've gone through enough. I don't need more," he said.

KENS 5 tracked the owner down by phone. But even though Paul's bank showed wire transfers for each month for the same amount, she said that she never got the money.

"If all the payments went to the same account, how come she received payments all this time but she didn't get the last one?" Aurilio asked.

The owner told KENS 5 last week that she was going to send Paul a check for the full $3,200.

Paul says that he received it and it’s now in the bank.

