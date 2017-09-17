Inside Texas Politics 9/17/17

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

Money is already tight in the Texas budget. With disaster relief and lost sales tax revenue in Houston, money is expected to get even more limited. State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, discussed what he thought this will do to state services. He also talked about Texas Democrats ability to win statewide in 2018. Senator West joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

Texans will soon be able to legally grow medical marijuana. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed whether this new medical marijuana industry will lead lawmakers to potentially expand it in the 2019 legislative session? Ramsey also talked about State Representative Cindy Burkett’s campaign to unseat fellow Republican Bob Hall in the Senate, and Texas’ political districts remaining the same for the upcoming 2018 election.





It took longer than Dallas officials expected, but a statue of Robert E. Lee that sat on a granite base on Turtle Creek Boulevard is finally in storage. A volunteer commission will decide where its future will be. With the statue down, Debbie Georgatos from 660 AM The Answer asked what's next in her My Voice, My Opinion.Georgatos from 660 AM The Answer asked what's next in her My Voice, My Opinion.

Denton County conservative U.S. Representative Michael Burgess joined host Jason Whitely to discuss President Donald Trump’s deal with Democrats to keep Dreamers in the United States. They also talked about the possible delay of President Trump’s plan to build a border wall.

Should the removal of Confederate monuments be left up to the voters? That’s this week’s debate on Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.





Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss Texas’s tight budget, Speaker Joe Straus’ message to Texas businesses, and the meaning behind President Trump’s willingness to keep Dreamers in the United States.

