Inside Texas Politics (2/18/18)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, has talked about retirement before and she has changed her mind before. Johnson, 82, is running for a 14th term next month. She represents District 30 which includes downtown Dallas, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster, Oak Cliff and most of the southern portion of the county. On February 2, WFAA reached out to the congresswoman's office and her campaign inviting her to appear this morning. A few days ago, her chief of staff said she could not do it this week. So, WFAA asked the congresswoman's office to provide a date that works best for her schedule. After exchanging seven emails over several days, Congresswoman Johnson's team never would provide any date when she could appear on Inside Texas Politics. So, in studio are her two Democratic challengers: former state representative and Dallas city councilwoman Barbara Mallory Caraway and Eric Williams, a filmmaker and former journalist who is now an educational consultant. Joining the questioning with host Jason Whitely is Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

The Texas prison system faces new questions about its execution drugs. Specifically, have those drugs expired? Is their shelf life over? The Texas Tribune filed an open records request hoping to find out but says the Texas Department of Criminal Justice wasn't immediately forthcoming with that information. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Tribune, discussed how expired drugs might affect upcoming executions. He also addressed the interesting trial unfolding in the state about how we elect judges to the Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals. An activist and an attorney argue that those candidates never campaign in South Texas or in El Paso – therefore limiting Latino influence. Ramsey explains what they want the court to do.



MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Early voting starts Tuesday and no matter how you identify politically you know elections have consequences. Here's Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show with My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

President Trump campaigned on rebuilding roads, bridges, and airports among other things. Last week, he hosted a roundtable at the White House to unveil his infrastructure plan and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price got an invitation. She's in studio to talk about the likelihood of the president's plan becoming reality and the one aspect she really wants to see happen.

FLASHPOINT

This nation has asked itself the same question far too many times. What should we do after another mass shooting? Last Wednesday, 17 people were murdered at a high school in Parkland, Florida. That question also sparked this next conversation. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left Rich Hancock of Virtual News Center dot com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Berna Dean Steptoe has this week off but Bud and Ross returned to discuss Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley arguing that local officials shouldn't be blamed for our property taxes going up because the state keeps cutting its share of school funding. They also discussed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to stop schools from what he called political campaigning in the primary, and the Plano City Council member who posted on Facebook that President Trump should ban Islam in school.

© 2018 WFAA-TV