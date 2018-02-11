Inside Texas Politics: 02/11/18

NEWSMAKER

The two former judges running for the Democratic nomination for Dallas County District Attorney in the March 6 primary appear face-to-face on this week’s Inside Texas Politics. John Creuzot and Elizabeth Frizzell discuss what separates them and on what issues they differ. Creuzot and Frizzell join host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Having teachers in Texas classrooms without certification is a growing trend. A 2015 law allows school districts to do it under circumstances. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discusses why there is growing concern over having uncertified teachers in the classroom. Ramsey also looks at why Governor Greg Abbott’s is campaigning hard against some Republican incumbents.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Affordable housing is already hard to find in Dallas. That's why our next contributor argues it's a bad idea to try to bring Amazon and 50,000 jobs to the city. Amy Miller, a non-profit professional in North Texas, lays out her explanation in My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2

If President Trump and Congress can't come to a compromise about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), classrooms in North Texas will feel the impact. Thousands of students at Dallas ISD are believed to be Dreamers and at least 78 faculty and staff are, as well. Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa sent a letter in support of these Dreamers. He joined host Jason Whitely to tell us what the district is now doing.





FLASHPOINT

President Trump wants to see tanks, troops and more march through Washington. He's asking the Pentagon to put together plans for a military parade in the nation's capital.

However, is that really the best way to honor those who serve? That question sparking Flashpoint this morning. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective campaign each week. Bud Kennedy, Ross Ramsey and WFAA’s political producer Berna Dean Steptoe join host Jason Whitely to discuss why Donald Trump, Jr would come out in support of George P. Bush’s campaign to keep his seat as land commissioner, question whether the election for governor is getting away from former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, and the impact Empower Texans’ latest move will have on the Republican party primary.

