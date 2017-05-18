Injuries reported on Southwest flight at Hobby Airport

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Fire Department confirms two people require medical treatment after an incident on an arriving Southwest flight at Hobby Airport.

Flight 2233 landed in Houston shortly before 8 a.m. as HFD personnel surrounded the aircraft.

HFD said one person needed treatment for a head injury while another experienced cardiac arrest. There are unconfirmed reports the flight experienced severe turbulence.

The flight originated out of Raleigh.

KHOU 11 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV