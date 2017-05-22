WFAA
Close

Five injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Brazoria Co.

Injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus in Brazoria County.

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:28 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus in Brazoria County.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, there is at least one serious injury and four others have reportedly been injured.

According to Alvin ISD, no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. However, a child in one of the other cars involved was airlifted to the hospital.

Stay with KHOU.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories