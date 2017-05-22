Five injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Brazoria Co.

Air 11 over the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Brazoria County.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus in Brazoria County.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, there is at least one serious injury and four others have reportedly been injured.

According to Alvin ISD, no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. However, a child in one of the other cars involved was airlifted to the hospital.

